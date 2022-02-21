Tata vs Mistry: Supreme Court admits Cyrus Mistry's review plea

Tata vs Mistry: Supreme Court admits Cyrus Mistry's review plea2 min read . 09:21 PM IST
- The petition was accepted by a 2:1 majority and the hearing is scheduled for 9 March
The Supreme Court has accepted a review petition filed by Cyrus Mistry challenging the top court order last year that ruled in favour of Tatas. The petition was accepted by a 2:1 majority and the hearing is scheduled for 9 March.
The review petition was taken up by a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian on February 15.
V Ramasubramanian gave a dissenting note while deciding on whether the petition should be accepted or not, saying he does not find any valid ground to review the last year judgement and accept the fresh review plea.
The grounds raised in the review petitions do not fall within the parameters of a review and hence the applications seeking oral hearing deserve to be dismissed, the judge noted.
Chief Justice Ramana and Justice Bopanna were in favour hearing the review petition.
The Supreme Court in its judgement in March last year had upheld the decision of the Tata Sons board in October 2016 to remove Cyrus Mistry, its then chairman, from office and later the company's board and set aside National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) earlier order restoring Mistry's appointment as executive chairman of the Tata group.
Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry had then expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court order in the fight against the conglomerate over his ouster but asserted his conscience was clear and he had no doubt about the direction he took regarding the generational change in leadership during his tenure.
Both the Tatas and Mistry were involved in India’s biggest corporate battle that was sparked by the ouster of Cyrus Mistry, the eldest son of construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry, in October 2016. Cyrus Mistry took over the chairmanship of India’s biggest conglomerate from Ratan Tata in 2012 as part of a succession plan.
The NCLAT had in 2019 ordered Tata Sons to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the company, concurring with Mistry’s plea that his removal was an act of oppression by the majority shareholders of Tata Sons, comprising philanthropic trusts. The Supreme Court in 2021 had set aside the order in favour of Tatas.
