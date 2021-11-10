Tata weighs sale of real estate assets

“The group is conducting an internal evaluation to ascertain the total value of real estate across companies that can be sold, and has hired consultants for a valuation exercise. The group is also exploring the possibility of transferring its real estate holdings to separate entities as part of this. The land parcels, in all likelihood, will be offered first to Tata Realty and Infrastructure Ltd for redevelopment and sold in the open market if TRIL declines to acquire them," the second person cited above added.

