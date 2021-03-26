Tata-Mistry case verdict could throw spanner in SP's debt restructuring plan

MUMBAI: The Supreme Court’s verdict in favour of Tata Sons in the Tata- Mistry case is likely to have a bearing on the one-time restructuring plan of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group (SP Group). The apex court has ruled that it cannot adjudicate on the fair valuation, leaving open the issue of a potential exit of the Mistry family from Tata Sons.

The SP Group had proposed a plan of separation that involved swapping the 18.47% stake held by the Mistry family in Tata Sons for shares in listed Tata group companies, namely TCS.

In a victory for Tata Sons, the Supreme Court on Friday upheld the removal Cyrus Mistry as the chairman of salt-to-software Tata Group in 2016, and set aside the NCLAT order that had reinstated him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said the decision to remove Cyrus Mistry was right. "All questions of law are in favour of Tata Group," said the judges.

Bankers now say that the extent of restructuring will depend on the share valuation finalised by the two parties and whether SP group can raise funds by pledging its substantial stake in Tata Sons.

"Both parties have to come to a common valuation. Then it could put a spanner on the restructuring plan. But will have to examine it legally. That said SP group has a plan in place for monetising the assets," said a senior banker aware of the matter.

The SP group’s earlier attempts to raise funds from Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc. by pledging a portion of the Tata Sons shares were nixed by the latter.

Tata Group had said SP Group cannot give shares of its holding company, Tata Sons, as collateral without its permission and had moved the Supreme Court.

SP group has held 18.37% stake in Tata Sons for the past seven decades, valued at over ₹1.78 trillion.

Separately, Shapoorjij Pallonji and Co Pvt Ltd. is also in talks with lenders for a debt recast plan which includes deferring principal repayments by eight quarters and suspending interest till September. Mint had reported on 10 March that the terms of the recast proposal require the SP group to pay the previously agreed interest rate and fully repay the principal.

According to a report by Business Standard on 16 March, SP group is also in talks with foreign investors to raise upto Rs4,000 crore as debt to be paid to lenders. The group has also proposed to raise funds through part or full monetization of its ₹10,332 crore worth assets which includes Eureka Forbes Ltd, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd and Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. The proceeds from the proposed monetization of assets will be utilized towards prepayment of loans worth ₹9,348 crore.

So far, the group has had little success in monetizing its assets. In April 2020, the group sold 317 megawatts of solar projects to private equity investor KKR & Co. for ₹1,554 crore. Mint reported in August that the group was also planning to sell power purchase agreements for 350 MW of undeveloped solar projects.

