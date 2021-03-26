Tata-Mistry case verdict could throw spanner in SP's debt restructuring plan

According to a report by Business Standard on 16 March, SP group is also in talks with foreign investors to raise upto Rs4,000 crore as debt to be paid to lenders. The group has also proposed to raise funds through part or full monetization of its ₹10,332 crore worth assets which includes Eureka Forbes Ltd, Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd and Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. The proceeds from the proposed monetization of assets will be utilized towards prepayment of loans worth ₹9,348 crore.