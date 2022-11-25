Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover to cut production in UK till spring: Report

Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover to cut production in UK till spring: Report2 min read . 06:09 PM IST
- JLR reported a record order of over 2,05,000 cars this month, however the ongoing chip shortage has dampened its efforts to increase production
Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover to scale back production in United Kingdom till March-end as it continues to struggle with chip shortage amid the global semiconductor crisis, according to news report.
Jaguar Land Rover has reportedly decided to cut production at factories in Solihull and Halewood starting January 2023, according to news report by The Gurdian.
JLR reported a record order of over 2,05,000 cars this month, however the ongoing chip shortage has dampened its efforts to increase the production of its latest models--Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, which are produced in Solihull and Defender, which is made in Slovakia.
The Solihull factory will move from two shifts to one in the parts of the factory that produce the lower-price Range Rover Velar and the Jaguar F-Pace. It plans to add an extra shift to produce Range Rover body panels.
The Halewood plant, in Merseyside, will also drop to one shift. The factory produces the Discovery Sport and the smaller Range Rover Evoque.
“We continue to actively manage the operational patterns of our manufacturing plants whilst the industry experiences ongoing global semiconductor supply chain disruption," said a JLR spokesperson, according to report.
“Demand for our vehicles remains strong. We expect our performance to continue improving in the second half of the year as new agreements with semiconductor partners take effect, enabling us to build and deliver more vehicles to our clients," the spokesperson added.
Tata Motors on Wednesday said Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer Thierry Bollore has resigned from the post citing personal reasons.
Tata Motors, in a regulatory filing, said that Bollore last day will be December 31, 2022.
"Taking over from today as Interim CEO at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will be Adrian Mardell," it added.
Tata Motors Ltd closed Q2FY23 with a consolidated net loss of ₹898.35 crore. The company said for Q2FY23, it had earned an operational revenue of ₹78,846.92 crore.
