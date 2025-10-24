Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover's UK output drops 27% as cyberattack affects production — Here's what we know

Tata Group-owned luxury carmaker, Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) total output in the United Kingdom (UK) for September 2025 dropped due to a cyberattack on its operations, reported the news agency AFP, citing Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders data on Thursday, 24 October 2025.

According to the agency report citing the industry body data, JLR's total production for its UK market dropped by 27.1% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in September.

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) chief executive Mike Hawes said that the drop in production numbers comes as ‘no surprise’ given the company's total loss due to the cyberattack in the same period.

“September's performance comes as no surprise given the total loss of production at Britain's biggest automotive employer following a cyber incident,” SMMT's Hawes said in an official statement cited in the report.

Did JLR halt its production after the cyberattack? In September 2025, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced the largest British carmaker has been subject to a cyberattack conducted by hackers who ended up disrupting the company's sales and production operations.

This attack prompted JLR to freeze all its production operations for over a month after the attack. The company eventually resumed its production operations earlier in October after seeking emergency funding in a crisis situation.

According to the agency report, the UK government extended a $2 billion loan guarantee to JLR in order to help the company accumulate cash reserves and fix its supply chain.

The September cyberattack caused a company-wide supply chain disruption, with its unions warning the firm that some suppliers are at risk of collapse due to the delayed payments.

This comes as the UK car market is suffering from the tariffs imposed by the US President Donald Trump which has impacted car exports to the Western nation.

Tata Motors demerger Jaguar Land Rover's parent company, Tata Motors Ltd, is currently undergoing a demerger where the firm will split its Commercial Vehicle (CV) and Passenger Vehicle (PV) businesses to focus on each segment on an individual basis.

The Indian stock market-listed company, Tata Motors, will be divided into two separate companies named — Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (TMLCV) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV).

Mint reported earlier that the shareholders in Tata Motors Ltd will receive shares in both new entities at a 1:1 ratio. This means that every investor in Tata Motors holding a certain amount of shares will get the same amount of shares in each of the two newly listed companies post the demerger.

The report also highlighted that the record date for the demerger was as of 14 October 2025.