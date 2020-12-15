Tatas, Air India staff join race for airline

The Tata group is perhaps the only Indian conglomerate that can invest, sustain and revive Air India under the current circumstances, said Mark Martin, chief executive, aviation consulting firm Martin Consulting LLC. “Tata group has the right technical expertise to make the airline successful. It also has a fine legacy, since it started Air India before it was nationalized by the government. I think employees will be glad if Tata group does end up taking over the airline due to the group’s legacy in the airline sector," Martin added.