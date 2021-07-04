Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata's crude steel production grows 55% to 4.62 MT in Q1FY22 in India

Tata's crude steel production grows 55% to 4.62 MT in Q1FY22 in India

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum
1 min read . 06:22 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • In the current quarter of FY22, Tata Steel India's steel production stood at 4.62 million tonnes against 2.99 million tonnes in the same period last year
  • The crude steel production decreased 2.6% quarter on quarter due to the supply of over 47,800 tons of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals amid the second Covid wave

Tata Steel on Sunday said that the company's crude steel production grew 55% YoY in the first quarter of the current fiscal year in India as per the provisional data. Additionally, Tata Steel India deliveries increased by 42% year on year.

In the current quarter of FY22, Tata Steel India's steel production stood at 4.62 million tonnes against 2.99 million tonnes in the same period last year. The delivery volume in the Q1FY22 was at 4.15 million tonnes against 2.93 million tonnes in the 1QFY21.

However, the crude steel production decreased 2.6% quarter on quarter due to the supply of over 47,800 tons of liquid medical oxygen to hospitals amid the second Covid wave, Tata Steel India said in a regulatory filing today.

The crude steel production was at 4.75 million tonnes in the previous quarter (4QFY21).

It said that steel deliveries declined 11% QoQ due to partial lockdowns announced by some states and temporary shutdowns in few steel-consuming sectors amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tata Steel India reported 4.15 million tonnes delivery volume in Q1FY22. Whereas, the company's delivery volume was at 4.67 MT in the Q4FY21.

"To offset the Covid impact, exports were increased to 16% of the total sales vs 11% in 4QFY21," Tata Steel added.

The company said the domestic market has been improving since mid-June with easing lockdowns.

Further informing about abroad businesses, Tata Steel Europe's steel production grew by 27% YoY to 2.73 million tons; steel deliveries increased by 19% YoY.

Tata Steel Southeast Asia’s Steel production grew by 49% YoY, and steel deliveries increased by 50% YoY.

Tata Steel Group is among the top global steel companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 34 million tonnes per annum.

