Tatas face uphill task in Air India turnround

“With so many aircraft, and a host of issues to be addressed, it is not a magic bullet problem," Wilson had said, adding that the financial turnaround will be an accumulation of many things, but refused to commit to a timeline. “It is challenging to build scale, but Air India already has scale. So, whether it comes to aircraft or slots or market recognition and distribution, we are not doing it from scratch. We are doing it as a running start. Two, it is 100% owned by Tatas and not a joint venture. A partnership is always a little bit more challenging when it comes to capital contribution because a 100% entity can take a very singular and, in our case, a very long-term view, whereas, by definition, a joint venture can’t take a singular view, there are always two views. So, I think Air India starts with huge public support. People have a deep affinity for Air India and the hunger for being better (will help). I can certainly see that in the feedback that I get from customers, and it is an almost incalculable asset to have," he said.

