Tatas gets loan commitment from SBI-led consortium for Air India

Tata Group, which won the bid to acquire the national carrier along with Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in AISATS in October last year, is expected to formally takeover the airline on Thursday
NEW DELHI :
On a day when Air India is likely to be handed over to Tatas by the government, a consortium of lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) has agreed to provide loans to Tata Group for the smooth operations of loss-making airline, according to news agency PTI.
The consortium of banks includes Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Union Bank of India apart from SBI.
The SBI-led consortium has agreed to grant both term loans and working capital loans depending on the airline's requirements, sources said to PTI. The term loans to Talace will help in retiring the high cost borrowings of Air India, the sources said.
Talace Private Limited -- a subsidiary of the Tata Group's holding company Tata Sons -- on October 8, 2021, won the bid to acquire debt-ridden Air India.
The government has notified the agreement between Air India and special purpose vehicle AIAHL for the transfer of non-core assets, ahead of the national airline's takeover by the Tata Group.
How Tatas won the bid to acquire Air India
A unit of the holding company of the salt-to-software conglomerate had offered ₹18,000 crore as part of its winning bid -- ₹15,300 crore for Air India's existing debt and ₹2,700 crore to be paid as cash to the government.
On October 11, 2021, a Letter of Intent (LoI) was issued to the Tata Group confirming the government's willingness to sell its 100 per cent stake in the airline. On October 25, the Centre signed the share purchase agreement for the deal.
The deal with the government does not include land and buildings. As per the agreement, Tata Group will retain all the employees of Air India at least for a year.
With the acquisition, Tata Group will have access to a fleet of 117 wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, and 24 narrow-body aircraft of Air India Express. Besides, it will get control of 4,400 domestic and 1,800 international landing, and parking slots at domestic airports.
Tata Group had surpassed the ₹15,100 crore-offer by a consortium led by SpiceJet promoter Ajay Singh and the reserve price of ₹12,906 crore set by the government for the sale of its 100 per cent stake in the loss-making carrier.
While this will be the Centre's first privatisation since 2003-04, Air India will be the third airline brand in the Tatas' stable as it holds a majority interest in AirAsia India and Vistara, a joint venture with Singapore Airlines Ltd.
As of August 31, Air India had a total debt of ₹61,562 crore. Around 75 per cent of this debt or ₹46,262 crore will be transferred to a special purpose vehicle AIAHL before handing over the loss-making airline to Tata Group.
Air India started suffering losses every year since its merger with Indian Airlines in 2007-08.
Tatas would not get to retain non-core assets such as the Vasant Vihar Housing colony of Air India, Air India Building at Nariman Point, Mumbai, and Air India Building in New Delhi.
Over the last decade, more than ₹1.10 lakh crore has been infused by way of cash support and loan guarantees into Air India to keep it afloat.
*With inputs from PTI
