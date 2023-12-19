Tatas may control Jamshedpur admin as state gives nod
The Jharkhand government has given the go-ahead for turning Jamshedpur into an industrial township under special provisions of the Indian Constitution, potentially allowing the Tata group to take over administrative control of the city.
New Delhi: Jamshedpur, India’s first planned city built by Tata group founder Jamshedji Tata, may finally come under administrative control of the Tatas, clearing a decades-old legal cloud over the place where India’s first steel mill stands.
