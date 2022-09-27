Tatas seek larger pickup pie

“This is a very opportune time to increase our presence in the segment. The segment addresses the country’s increasing logistics needs in the e-commerce, first-mile last-mile space even as consumption increases. Our first step towards this is to come up with a formidable product range which we have done today, with the new Tata Yodha 2.0 and Intra ranges we now have possibly the most comprehensive range of pick-up trucks in India. Now we will follow it up with other actions, which is about positioning and communication. We will ramp up our communication to increase awareness and ensure we are in the buyers’ consideration set. With this formula, we are also increasing our network on sales as well. Hence, it is not only the right time for us to launch the products, but we are also very well positioned to capture the big growth that we are expecting to in this segment." Wagh said.