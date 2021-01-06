Tatas set up team to plot flight path for aviation biz

A potential merger of AirAsia India with Vistara to operate a single airline under the Vistara brand would require the consent of SIA, the people cited above said. “A merger (of AirAsia India) with Vistara depends on many factors, including improvement in load factor, cash flows, vaccination, global lockdown and travel restrictions, the proposed deal with Air India, consent of Singapore Airlines, completion of pending aircraft orders and competition from other airlines in India," the first person said. “If this works, several sectors will open up for flying, thus, improving cash flows for AirAsia India," the person added.