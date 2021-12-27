Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran today said the Group's strategy looking ahead will be based on four themes, digital, new energy, supply chain resilience, and health.

In a letter to employees as the year comes to an and, Chandrasekaran said, our group companies are already adapting to above changes, and we are witnessing stronger performance.

"Our new pilots and businesses, from 5G to TataNeu and Tata Electronics, are poised to benefit from these four themes going forward," he added.

Looking back on the year, the Tata Sons chief said the group's bid to win Air India is an important milestone this year and is an historic moment.

"Tata Group companies did well, not only in terms of financial performance, but also in executing our transformation agenda. Thanks to our 3S strategy, we are becoming simpler and financially stronger than we have been in a long time. We have also made good progress addressing our carbon footprint and positioning our companies to benefit from revolutionary new technologies. Our most important milestone this year culminated in our bid to win Air India. It is indeed a historic moment."

Chandrasekaran said businesses and society must adapt and learn to live with coronavirus.

"All ambitions are contingent on a more immediate concern: learning to live with coronavirus. Businesses and society must adapt to it by preparing as best we can for new outbreaks and variants. We are seeing this now with the spread of Omicron. Thankfully, India’s brilliant vaccine program has built a vast wall of protection. Infections, so far, seem to be mild. But we must be careful. This isn’t time to let our guard down, Chandrasekaran said.

I am optimistic about what we can do next in the years ahead. Recent success has given our Group a great platform to build on. I am excited by the heights I know we can reach, not just financially, but also in terms of the difference we can make to communities. We can set new standards in technology, sustainability, and skills development, Chandrasekaran further added.

