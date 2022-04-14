Tata Neu to soon host brands from other companies, says Chandrasekaran

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tata brands like Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata Cliq, Tata Play, and Westside are on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors will soon join
The newly launched all-in-one e-commerce application Tata Neu will soon offer products and services outside of the group as well, indicated executive Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday.
“The decisions on adding new products and services to Tata Neu beyond Tata group will be customer-driven, not contract-driven," said Chandrasekaran during a press conference as his company prepares to take on Amazon.com Inc., Walmart Inc. and Reliance Industries Ltd. in the digital space.
Stating that the app has received an overwhelming response in the past seven days of going live, Chandrasekaran said it will also be available to non-group brands.
Tata brands like Air Asia, BigBasket, Croma, IHCL, Qmin, Starbucks, Tata 1Mg, Tata Cliq, Tata Play, and Westside are on the Tata Neu platform already, and Vistara, Air India, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Motors will soon join.
The Tatas launched the app on 7 April.
Described as a “super-app", it has been downloaded 2.2 million times in the past week and witnessed a “significant" number of transactions since its launch, according to Tata Digital Chief Executive Officer Pratik Pal.
He also mentioned that the strong offline presence of Tata is going to help the app as well.
The group has been testing the app since last year as it seeks to play a big role in the fast-growing e-commerce space. In the build-up, the salt-to-software conglomerate went on an acquisition spree in the e-commerce space.
In May last year, Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket for an undisclosed sum, pitting it against the likes of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance JioMart and Amazon.
This was followed up the next month, with an investment of USD 75 million (around ₹550 crore) by Tata Digital, in fitness-focused Curefit Healthcare for an undisclosed stake and the acquisition of a majority stake in 1MG Technologies Ltd, an online healthcare marketplace for an undisclosed sum.