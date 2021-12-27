A joint venture between TRIL Urban Transport Private Limited (a Tata Group Company) and Siemens Project Ventures GmbH (subsidiary of Siemens Financial Services) under Public Private Partnership Route (PPP) will develop the metro corridor from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar.

The joint venture has formed a special purpose company called Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited.

The elevated metro line connects Hinjewadi Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park to Shivajinagar via Balewadi. The 23.3 kms corridor with 23 stations will be the first metro project in India under the New Metro Rail Policy.

A consortium between Siemens AG, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Siemens Limited and Alstom Transport India Limited has been awarded the contract for the electrical and mechanical system works of the project by Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited. The project is to be completed in 39 months.

Siemens Limited being a part of the Consortium will provide project management, turnkey electrification, signaling, communications and depot works (equipment) for this project. The order size of Siemens Limited is to the extent of Rs. 900 crore.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, “Pune Metro is a prestigious project, and Siemens is glad to be partnering with the Tatas to jointly develop this project. We are confident that the new metro line will play a key role in positively impacting the quality of life of Pune’s citizens to transform their everyday."

Siemens Financial Services (SFS) invests in infrastructure projects around the world. Through PPPs, SFS is able to help cities meet their goals of obtaining intelligent infrastructure solutions and enable smarter, more sustainable transportation networks.

