Incorporated in 1996, the Vadodra-based company is engaged in the manufacture of a diverse portfolio of structure directing agents (SDAs), phase transfer catalysts (PTCs), electrolyte salts for super capacitor batteries and pharmaceutical and agrochemical intermediates and other specialty chemicals (PASC). Tatva Chintan operates through two manufacturing facilities situated at Ankleshwar and Dahej in Gujarat. The company exports most of its products to over 25 countries, including the US, China, Germany, Japan, South Africa, and the UK.