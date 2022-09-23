Tax advisories should not be treated as management service: ICAI2 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2022, 01:39 AM IST
- The recommendation comes at a time the government is working on amending the Companies Act to revamp the audit framework
NEW DELHI : The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has recommended to the government that tax audits and tax compliance services rendered to a company by its statutory auditor should not be interpreted as a management service, a class of offering they are currently prohibited from rendering.