Tax credits for charity spending by businesses may go4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Govt may introduce amendments to GST law through Finance Bill, 2023
The government is likely to introduce amendments to Goods and Services Tax (GST) law through the Finance Bill, 2023, denying businesses credit for the taxes paid while procuring goods and services that they provide to the community under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) obligations.
