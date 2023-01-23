Tax credits for charity spending by businesses may go

The Telangana State Authority for Advance Ruling noted in its 20 October 2022 order that CSR spending mandated under Companies Act is an expenditure made in the furtherance of the business. “Hence the tax paid on purchases made to meet the obligations under corporate social responsibility will be eligible for input tax credit under Central GST and State GST Acts," said the order. The UP Authority explained in its January 2020 ruling that CSR spending is not voluntary, but is a statutory obligation under company law and hence tax credit on it is not restricted. However, the Gujarat Authority for Advance Ruling in its August 2021 order explained that CSR activities are excluded from normal course of business and therefore not eligible for input tax credit.