Tax department searches leading real estate firm
- The department said in a statement that evidence of receipt of such funds exceeding ₹3,000 crore has been gathered so far in the searches carried out on 14 March.
NEW DELHI : The Income Tax Department on Tuesday said it carried out searches in the case of a leading real estate group in North India, detecting alleged irregularities such as receipt of funds not being recorded in regular books of accounts.
The department said in a statement that evidence of receipt of such funds exceeding ₹3,000 crore has been gathered so far in the searches carried out on 14 March.
The search had covered more than 45 premises in Delhi and the National Capital Region, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Lucknow and Indore.
Incriminating evidence including hard copy documents and digital data has been seized during the search. Evidence found contain unaccounted cash receipt data of the group from various customers for more than 10 years.
Key employees and business heads of various projects of the group have admitted that the group has generated unaccounted income by accepting cash from customers which have not been recorded in the regular books of account, the department alleged.
Evidence also revealed particulars of investors from whom, the group has received cash loans amounting to Rs. 450 crore, the department said.
The search action has led to the seizure of unaccounted cash of more than Rs. 25 crore and jewellery worth Rs. 5 crore. Also, 11 lockers have been placed under restraint and further investigations are on, the department said.
