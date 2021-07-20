Carrying on the benefit of cost cuts, arising from lower expenses by way of salary cuts (3% overall for these 4,000 companies in the name of the pandemic), have come as a blessing in disguise for the government in FY22 as corporate tax mop-up in the first two months of the fiscal is the best in two decades at ₹43,454 crore, up from ₹16,981 crore in FY20, and ₹1,126 crore in FY19, according to Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India.

