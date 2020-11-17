Taylor Swift’s early music catalog changes hands again

Celebrity talent manager Scooter Braun sold Taylor Swift’s master recordings from her first six albums to Los Angeles-based investment firm Shamrock Capital Advisors LLC, marking a new flashpoint in the tussle between the pop superstar and her former label as the value of music soars in the streaming era.

The deal, which closed in the last two weeks, is valued at more than $300 million—about what Mr. Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC paid for the entirety of Ms. Swift’s former label, Big Machine Label Group LLC, a year and a half ago—according to people familiar with the matter. It is structured such that Mr. Braun will continue to collect on the catalog’s earnings going forward.

Ms. Swift, who has been vocal about her disapproval of the sale of her work to Mr. Braun, said Monday in a statement on Twitter that she had tried to buy her old catalog from Ithaca and that the sale to Shamrock happened without her knowledge. She said while she was initially optimistic about a partnership with the investment firm, when she learned that Mr. Braun will continue to benefit financially from her work, it was a “non-starter."

“We made this investment because we believe in the immense value and opportunity that comes with her work. We fully respect and support her decision and, while we hoped to formally partner, we also knew this was a possible outcome that we considered," Shamrock said in a statement. The purchase is the firm’s first major investment in a music catalog.

Representatives for Mr. Braun and Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta didn’t respond to requests for comment.

The battle over Ms. Swift’s music kicked off at the end of June last year, when Mr. Braun, through closely held Ithaca, acquired Big Machine, an independent Nashville-based music company in a deal backed by private-equity giant Carlyle Group LP. Ms. Swift, who has feuded with Mr. Braun and some of his clients, voiced immediate dismay over the deal, saying she had pleaded for a chance to own her work, and that Mr. Braun’s purchase of her masters was “my worst case scenario." She later said she would rerecord hits from her catalog starting this year, as allowed under the terms of her old contract.

Mr. Borchetta started Big Machine in 2005. Ms. Swift, then 15 years old, was the first act he signed after discovering her performing at a cafe in Nashville. She released six studio albums on the label, and its growth for many years largely paralleled the country singer-songwriter turned pop star’s rising success. Ms. Swift became a free agent in 2018 and struck a new, long-term deal with Universal Music Group’s Republic Records, in which she owns all of her new recorded music going forward. Ownership of her previous recordings remained with Big Machine.

On Monday, Ms. Swift said she recently began rerecording her prior work. She also shared a copy of a letter she wrote to Shamrock last month, in which she said: “I know this will diminish the value of my old masters, but I hope you will understand that this is my only way of regaining the sense of pride I once had when hearing songs from my first six albums and also allowing my fans to listen to those albums without feelings of guilt for benefiting Scooter."

The move could reduce the value of the older recordings, now owned by Shamrock, if enough of her avid fans prefer the new versions—earning payouts for Ms. Swift every time they are streamed—and she chooses to license them for use in film, TV and advertisements. Still, no matter who owns her recordings, Ms. Swift receives revenues from the use of her work. If she owned the recordings herself, she would have to share far less of that income stream.

Before digital distribution, record companies held effective monopolies over the distribution of records, tapes and CDs, limiting the value to artists of owning their masters. The explosion of online options has made it more attractive for artists to own their material, given the array of avenues to simultaneously release their music—and the rise in revenue coming from streaming on services such as Spotify Technology SA and Apple Inc.’s Apple Music.

