Taylor Swift’s early music catalog changes hands again

On Monday, Ms. Swift said she recently began rerecording her prior work. She also shared a copy of a letter she wrote to Shamrock last month, in which she said: “I know this will diminish the value of my old masters, but I hope you will understand that this is my only way of regaining the sense of pride I once had when hearing songs from my first six albums and also allowing my fans to listen to those albums without feelings of guilt for benefiting Scooter."