Realty services company TCC Concept to acquire Pepperfry

Sakshi Sadashiv
Updated19 Sep 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Founded in 2012, Pepperfry competes with e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart.
Realty services company TCC Concept has signed a term sheet to acquire up to a 100% stake in omnichannel furniture and home goods platform Pepperfry, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday.

The company did not disclose the deal size or timeline for completion of the acquisition.

Following the news, shares of BSE-listed TCC Concept hit the 5% upper circuit on Friday, and closed at 543.35.

TCC Concept said the proposed acquisition is aimed at strengthening its presence in the e-commerce and digital marketplace space, complementing its focus on technology-led platforms. It added that the integration of Pepperfry would enhance customer experience, create operational synergies and open new growth avenues.

Founded in 2012, Pepperfry competes with e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart, as well as Reliance-backed Urban Ladder. Its business is primarily driven by commissions on product sales.

In June, Pepperfry raised 43.3 crore from existing investors, including Norwest Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs, General Electric Pension Trust, Growth Equity Opportunity Fund and Panthera Growth Partners. Pepperfry has cumulatively raised over $300 million (roughly 2,600 crore) and was valued at over $341 million (or roughly 3,000 crore).

The company had earlier shelved its initial public offering (IPO) plans, despite converting into a public entity in 2022 to prepare for a proposed $250–300 million offering. Cofounder Ashish Shah had said Pepperfry was prioritizing growth and profitability instead.

Pepperfry has remained a largely loss-making company since its inception, posting a net loss of 117.5 crore on operating revenue of 188.9 crore in FY24.

Online furniture market consolidates

The potential acquisition of Pepperfry comes at a time when India’s online furniture and home goods market is witnessing consolidation, with traditional players and digital-first platforms competing for scale.

Strategic domestic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in food & beverages, FMCG, and e-commerce segments have intensified. Domestic deals make up around 77% of deal volumes, with more bolt-on acquisitions by larger players seeking category leadership, according to a report by consulting firm The Grant Thornton Bharat.

E-commerce/retail M&A trend analyses show fewer deals in 2025 so far compared with 2024, but with larger transaction sizes as companies focus on scale, data/advertising leverage, and profitability, according to a report by audit firm PwC.

For TCC Concept the deal represents an entry into a consumer-facing segment.

 
 
Acquisitions
