TCI Q2: Firm clocks net profit of ₹88 cr; MD says, 'strong automotive sector, festive season to boost growth in H2'
Transport Corporation of India reported a 20% rise in net profit to ₹87.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24, with consolidated revenue jumping by 7% at ₹1,005 crore.
Transport Corporation of India reported a 20% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹87.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24. The company earned a profit of ₹73 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year. Its consolidated revenue jumped by 7 percent at ₹1,005 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.