Transport Corporation of India reported a 20% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹87.8 crore in the September quarter of FY24. The company earned a profit of ₹73 crore in the September quarter of the previous financial year. Its consolidated revenue jumped by 7 percent at ₹1,005 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the second half of current financial year, TCI is expected to witness robust growth led by strong automotive sector and festival season demand, said Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director of TCI.

Its standalone profit increased by 17.3 percent to ₹65.8 crore from ₹56.1 crore. Transport Corporation of India will perform well in the second half of FY 23-24, due to strong automotive sector and festival season demand.

In an exclusive conversation with Mint, Vineet Agarwal said that the company’s performance was affected by factors like the onset of monsoon season during the April-September period of FY 23-24. However, TCI's supply chain business is expected to get good traction in the upcoming quarter.

“The next half of the year will be better. We have a guidance of 10-15% on a top line and about 10-15% on a bottom line, which we would be able to achieve," said the Managing Director of Transport Corporation of India.

The company works in a range of segments. Its freight, supply chain solutions, and cargo business are expected to get good traction in the year ahead.

“We have a good pipeline available in the supply chain business. We do a lot of work in the automotive sector, it has a strong run right now. It is expected to continue usually with the festival season in place. The end of the year is also coming up. Typically, there's a lot of push towards sales from a lot of our customers. So we believe that will also continue and help us in the quarter," Vineet Agarwal told Mint.

On being asked about the impact of India’s shrinking import-export trade on business, Vineet said that TCI’s 99% of revenues come from the domestic market.

“We do some amount of imports and forwarding, but not that much that will affect our business," said Vineet Agarwal. However, he underlined the indirect impact of the shrinking import-export trade of the country on TCI’s business. The decline in import/export trade is expected to slow down the business of domestic companies that are also clients of TCI, explains Vineet Agarwal.

