TCPL rolls out new logo for Tata Soulfull

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has rolled out a new branding for its Soulfull range of health and wellness products by integrating the Tata logo into the Soufull portfolio, the company said on Friday.

Tata group acquired Kochi-based Kottaram Agro Foods, the owner of Soulfull, in February. Subsequently, it was rebranded as Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt. Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of TCPL. The company plans to add new products under the Tata Soulfull brand.

TCPL, which sells packaged coffee, tea, spices and pulses under the Tata Sampann brand, said it will continue to innovate and push new products into the market as it hopes to double the share of sale from new launches by the end of the financial year.

The Tata Soulfull logo will be integrated with all online and offline touch points and packaging. TCPL has also expanded the distribution network of Soulfull.

“Over the last three to four months we have integrated across all our functions. We were at 10,000 stores, we are today at around 50,000. We were in 20 cities, we are today in 60 towns," Prashant Parameswaran, managing director and chief executive, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said.

The integration led to moving the Soulfull instant dosa mixes to Sampann, enabling the latter to become a kitchen-focused brand. TCPL will now patriciate in staples as well as the healthy snacking category with the two packaged food brands.

“While Sampann plays in the pantry, and it is primarily everything that you need in the kitchen to cook your food, such as pulses, spices, mixes ...and a range of products that is planned for the future. Soulfull will play on-the-go, on the table, which is outside the kitchen," said Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive, TCPL, adding that both brands will see “aggressive growth".

