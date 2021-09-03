Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >TCPL rolls out new logo for Tata Soulfull

TCPL rolls out new logo for Tata Soulfull

Premium
The Tata Soulfull logo will be integrated with all online and offline touch points and packaging. TCPL has also expanded the distribution network of Soulfull.
1 min read . 11:36 PM IST Suneera Tandon

  • Tata group acquired Kochi-based Kottaram Agro Foods, the owner of Soulfull, in February. Subsequently, it was rebranded as Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt. Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of TCPL. The company plans to add new products under the Tata Soulfull brand.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has rolled out a new branding for its Soulfull range of health and wellness products by integrating the Tata logo into the Soufull portfolio, the company said on Friday.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has rolled out a new branding for its Soulfull range of health and wellness products by integrating the Tata logo into the Soufull portfolio, the company said on Friday.

Tata group acquired Kochi-based Kottaram Agro Foods, the owner of Soulfull, in February. Subsequently, it was rebranded as Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt. Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of TCPL. The company plans to add new products under the Tata Soulfull brand.

Tata group acquired Kochi-based Kottaram Agro Foods, the owner of Soulfull, in February. Subsequently, it was rebranded as Tata Consumer Soulfull Pvt. Ltd, a 100% subsidiary of TCPL. The company plans to add new products under the Tata Soulfull brand.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

TCPL, which sells packaged coffee, tea, spices and pulses under the Tata Sampann brand, said it will continue to innovate and push new products into the market as it hopes to double the share of sale from new launches by the end of the financial year.

The Tata Soulfull logo will be integrated with all online and offline touch points and packaging. TCPL has also expanded the distribution network of Soulfull.

“Over the last three to four months we have integrated across all our functions. We were at 10,000 stores, we are today at around 50,000. We were in 20 cities, we are today in 60 towns," Prashant Parameswaran, managing director and chief executive, Tata Consumer Soulfull, said.

The integration led to moving the Soulfull instant dosa mixes to Sampann, enabling the latter to become a kitchen-focused brand. TCPL will now patriciate in staples as well as the healthy snacking category with the two packaged food brands.

“While Sampann plays in the pantry, and it is primarily everything that you need in the kitchen to cook your food, such as pulses, spices, mixes ...and a range of products that is planned for the future. Soulfull will play on-the-go, on the table, which is outside the kitchen," said Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive, TCPL, adding that both brands will see “aggressive growth".

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rich Asians jump booster shot queue amid Covid vaccine shortages

Premium

Japanese PM contender warns Taiwan is ‘next big problem’

Premium

Building a retirement fund is not enough; it has to be ...

Premium

Could Zerodha disrupt the mutual fund distribution business?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!