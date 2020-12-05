Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >TCPL to sell MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group
MAP Coffee supplied restaurants and bars with a range of Italian and locally roasted coffee

TCPL to sell MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST PTI

  • MAP Coffee was established in 2002 and supplied Australian cafes, restaurants and bars
  • Buccheri Group, the buyer, is a Melbourne-based company engaged in the business of coffee

NEW DELHI : Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Saturday said its Australia based step-down subsidiary is selling MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group for 1.25 million Australian dollar ( 6.74 crore).

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Saturday said its Australia based step-down subsidiary is selling MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group for 1.25 million Australian dollar ( 6.74 crore).

According to TCPL's website, MAP Coffee was established in 2002 and supplied Australian cafes, restaurants and bars with a range of Italian and locally roasted coffee. It joined TCPL in 2014.

According to TCPL's website, MAP Coffee was established in 2002 and supplied Australian cafes, restaurants and bars with a range of Italian and locally roasted coffee. It joined TCPL in 2014.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“Earth Rules Pty Ltd, Australia, a step-down subsidiary of the company, has entered into an asset sale and purchase agreement on December 5, 2020, for sale of MAP Coffee Business to Buccheri Group Pty Ltd," TCPL said in a regulatory filing.

Post completion of the transaction, Earth Rules will continue to be a step-down subsidiary of TCPL, it added.

Earth Rules has a turnover of 6.23 million Australian dollar and contributed 0.31 per cent of consolidated revenues of the company as on March 31, 2020, it added.

“Total consideration of AUD 1.25 million ( 6.74 crore) to be received in tranches by February 28, 2021, as per terms of the asset sale and purchase agreement dated December 5, 2020," it said.

Buccheri Group, the buyer, is a Melbourne-based company engaged in the business of coffee. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.