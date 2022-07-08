TCS accelerates return-to-office programme for employees

IT giant TCS gradually accelerated its return to office program for the first quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). The company's about 20% workforce is now working from the office. The company gradually accelerated its return to office program in Q1, with about 20% of the workforce now working from office, TCS said in its result filing. In the quarter under review, the company's IT services attrition was 19.7% on the last twelve months basis.

