TCS accelerates return-to-office programme for employees

TCS accelerates return-to-office programme for employees2 min read . 06:23 PM IST
- The company's about 20% workforce now working from office. TCS touched a milestone with employees headcount crossing the 6 lakh mark.
IT giant TCS gradually accelerated its return to office program for the first quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). The company's about 20% workforce is now working from the office. The company gradually accelerated its return to office program in Q1, with about 20% of the workforce now working from office, TCS said in its result filing. In the quarter under review, the company's IT services attrition was 19.7% on the last twelve months basis.
IT giant TCS gradually accelerated its return to office program for the first quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). The company's about 20% workforce is now working from the office. The company gradually accelerated its return to office program in Q1, with about 20% of the workforce now working from office, TCS said in its result filing. In the quarter under review, the company's IT services attrition was 19.7% on the last twelve months basis.
TCS touched a milestone with employees headcount crossing the 6 lakh mark. In Q1FY23, TCS headcount stood at 606,331 - a net addition of 14,136 during the quarter. The workforce continues to be very diverse, comprising 153 nationalities and with women making up 35.5% of the base.
TCS touched a milestone with employees headcount crossing the 6 lakh mark. In Q1FY23, TCS headcount stood at 606,331 - a net addition of 14,136 during the quarter. The workforce continues to be very diverse, comprising 153 nationalities and with women making up 35.5% of the base.
On the quarterly result, N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Director said, "We are pleased with our execution during the quarter wherein we successfully delivered several transformation programs. The investments we made on people, upskilling efforts, and select lateral hiring et al helped manage the talent turnover with minimum impact on our operations."
"During the quarter, we have resumed in-person meetings and hosted several clients at our facilities. We are bringing in more of our associates back to our development centres, and it is steadily increasing at all levels," Subramaniam added.
Further, Subramaniam said, "on the sustainability front, we have signed our commitment to SBTi version 5 standards during the quarter and are making steady progress towards our net-zero journey with tremendous alignment to this initiative across our associates."
Meanwhile, Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer of TCS said, "our investment in strategic talent development initiatives and the linking of learning to career development have energized our workforce. Following our annual compensation review, employees received salary increases of 5 to 8%, with top performers getting even bigger hikes."
In Q1FY23, TCS employees' costs stood at ₹30,327 crore rising from ₹25,649 crore in the same quarter last year.
TCS recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹9,519 crore in Q1FY23 up from ₹9,031 crore in the same quarter last year. However, Q1 PAT declined compared to ₹9,959 crore in the previous quarter.
Consolidated revenue climbed to ₹52,758 crore up from ₹45,411 crore in Q1FY22 and ₹50,591 crore in Q4FY22.
On BSE, TCS shares closed at ₹3,264.85 apiece down by ₹22.10 or 0.67%.