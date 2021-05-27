IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it has acquired GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia has been completed on May 26, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition was to be completed within 3 – 6 months, it added.





