OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >TCS acquires GE's stake in TCS Saudi Arabia

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it has acquired GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia has been completed on May 26, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The acquisition was to be completed within 3 – 6 months, it added.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout