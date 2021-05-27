TCS acquires GE's stake in TCS Saudi Arabia

TCS acquires GE's stake in TCS Saudi Arabia1 min read . 07:47 PM IST
- The acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia has been completed on May 26, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it has acquired GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia.
The acquisition was to be completed within 3 – 6 months, it added.
