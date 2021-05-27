Subscribe
TCS acquires GE's stake in TCS Saudi Arabia

TCS acquires GE's stake in TCS Saudi Arabia

The acquisition was to be completed within 3 – 6 months, TCS said.
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • The acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia has been completed on May 26, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it has acquired GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia.

The acquisition of GE's stake in Tata Consultancy Services Saudi Arabia has been completed on May 26, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition was to be completed within 3 – 6 months, it added.

