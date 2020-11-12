TCS acquires Pramerica Services unit from insurance giant Prudential

Tata Consultancy is Asia’s biggest exporter of software services with a market value of more than $130 billion. It has more than 450,000 employees around the world and generates $22 billion in annual revenue from selling software services and products to a range of customers including Citigroup Inc., BT Group Plc, Panasonic Corp. and Qantas Airways Ltd.Prudential Financial is re-pricing services and moving to products that are less rate-sensitive, the insurer said while announcing quarterly earnings last week. It put share buybacks on pause as the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak clouded business visibility. Chief Executive officer Charles Lowrey said at the time the company would explore potential asset sales and that deal-making would help reshape the business.