TCS acquires US-based ListEngage in $72.8 million deal — details here

IT services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced that it has acquired US-based ListEngage in a $72.80 million deal (about ₹646 crore).

ListEngage, headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, is a full-stack Salesforce partner that specialises in marketing cloud, CRM, data cloud, Agentforce, and AI advisory services for enterprises.

With this acquisition, TCS aims to enhnance its offerings, particularly within the Salesforce ecosystem, the company said in a statement quoted by PTI.

Acquisition to help scale TCS salesforce capabilities globally The company highlighted the significance of the acquisition, stating it as an “important step in scaling our salesforce capabilities globally.”

With this acquisition, TCS also plans to adds over 100 professionals to its Enterprise Solutions unit in the United States, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“ListEngage's AI advisory services, marketing cloud capabilities, and Agentforce expertise will enhance our offerings and execution to serve the needs of marketing stakeholders in enterprises,” TCS COO Aarthi Subramanian said in a statement.

This move is also expected to further deepen the strategic partnership that TCS has with Salesforce. “We welcome ListEngage’s talented team to TCS,” Subramanian noted.

TCS' financial performance The announcement of the acquisition was made alongside TCS's results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (Q2 FY26).

The company on Thursday reported consolidated net profit of ₹12,075 crore in the July-September quarter of FY26, marking a 1.39 per cent increase compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations for Q2 FY26 increased by 2.39 per cent to ₹65,799 crore, up from ₹64,259 crore in Q2 FY25, according to a regulatory filing by TCS, which kicked off the Q2 earnings season for tech firms.

While the company saw a year-over-year growth, sequential performance showed a 5.3 per cent decline in profit, while revenue increased by 3.7 per cent, PTI reported.