Home >Companies >News >TCS adds 19,690 employees in Q2; attrition rate at 11.9%

TCS adds 19,690 employees in Q2; attrition rate at 11.9%

1 min read . 07:16 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • The total employees count reached to 528,748 at the end of September quarter

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has added 19,690 employees on a net basis in the September quarter.

At 11.9%, the attrition rate is one of the lowest in the industry, the company said in an exchange filing.

“We believe the current levels of attrition will continue for the next two to three quarters," the company management said in a press conference.

"The company’s ability to attract and retain talent at scale, and its continued investments in organic talent development, have enabled it to fulfill much of the incremental demand in newer technologies using internal candidates," it said.

The total headcount reached to 528,748 as of September 30. The company said it continues to be a very diverse workforce, comprising 157 nationalities and with women making up 36.2% of the base.

TCS reported a 29% rise in consolidated net profit at 9,624 crore in the September quarter, while the revenue rose 17%.

On Friday, TCS scrip gained nearly 1.1% to settle at 3,935 on NSE.

