Tata Consultancy Service (TCS), India's biggest software services exporters, on Monday said that it has added at least 19,388 employees in the quarter ended in March. The Information Technology behemoth reported a 14.9% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹9,246 crore for the March quarter.

The revenue of the company increased by 9.4% year-on-year to ₹43,705 crore during the fourth quarter. TCS declared an interim dividend of ₹15 per equity share of ₹1 each of the company.

Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director, said, “Our investments over the last decade in building newer capabilities, and in research and innovation, position us well for the multi-year technology services opportunity ahead. While we continue to dominate in our traditional areas of strength, we are making good progress in gaining share in the growth and transformation opportunity. Our focus going into FY22 will be to engage with clients in their growth agenda, propelled by innovation and leverage of collective knowledge."

V Ramakrishnan, chief financial officer, said: “I am very pleased with our performance in Q4. This caps three quarters of consistently robust performance in a pandemic year, and gives us a strong exit from FY 21. Our Q4 margins are a validation of our strong belief that it is possible to win mega-deals, post industry-leading growth, continue to invest in our people and in newer capabilities, and still deliver industry-leading profitability. All the investments that we have been making over the years position us strongly to expand our footprint in the large growth and transformation opportunity."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via