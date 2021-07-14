TCS adds over 7,000 employees in UK, now employs over 18,000 persons

It added that women make up 28 per cent of employees, much higher than the 17 per cent average in the UK IT sector. "TCS has upskilled more than 90 per cent of its UK staff in the last two years, reflecting its commitment to nurturing local IT talent. It has been named the #1 Top Employer in the UK by the Top Employers Institute and among the Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work for in the UK," it said.