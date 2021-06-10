Indian software company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday said the company paid ₹33,873 crore through dividend and buyback in FY21. TCS paid ₹16,000 crore alone via a buyback.

It returned 95% of free cash flow to the shareholders in the last financial year.

TCS's total dividend payout was ₹38 per share, including three interim dividends of ₹23 per share, N Chandrasekaran, Company's chairman said in the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

TCS recorded 17.1% growth in total contracts won in the year, the company's CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Gopinathan said TCS signed more than $31.6 billion in new contracts in the financial year 2021. Besides, 97% of the company's employees continued to do work from home due to the Covid pandemic, he added.

Further, the company said it invested ₹1,912 crore in Research & Innovation in FY21.

TCS also contributed ₹275 crore towards the Covid-related efforts.

