Indian software company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday said the company paid 33,873 crore through dividend and buyback in FY21. TCS paid 16,000 crore alone via a buyback.

It returned 95% of free cash flow to the shareholders in the last financial year.

TCS's total dividend payout was 38 per share, including three interim dividends of 23 per share, N Chandrasekaran, Company's chairman said in the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

TCS recorded 17.1% growth in total contracts won in the year, the company's CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Gopinathan said TCS signed more than $31.6 billion in new contracts in the financial year 2021. Besides, 97% of the company's employees continued to do work from home due to the Covid pandemic, he added.

Further, the company said it invested 1,912 crore in Research & Innovation in FY21.

TCS also contributed 275 crore towards the Covid-related efforts.

