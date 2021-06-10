Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >TCS AGM: 33,873 cr paid via buyback, dividends in FY21

TCS AGM: 33,873 cr paid via buyback, dividends in FY21

TCS 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Thursday
1 min read . 05:07 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Mansi Jaswal

  • TCS paid 16,000 crore alone via a buyback in FY21
  • TCS signed more than $31.6 billion in new contracts in the financial year 2021

Indian software company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday said the company paid 33,873 crore through dividend and buyback in FY21. TCS paid 16,000 crore alone via a buyback.

It returned 95% of free cash flow to the shareholders in the last financial year.

TCS's total dividend payout was 38 per share, including three interim dividends of 23 per share, N Chandrasekaran, Company's chairman said in the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

TCS recorded 17.1% growth in total contracts won in the year, the company's CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said.

Gopinathan said TCS signed more than $31.6 billion in new contracts in the financial year 2021. Besides, 97% of the company's employees continued to do work from home due to the Covid pandemic, he added.

Further, the company said it invested 1,912 crore in Research & Innovation in FY21.

TCS also contributed 275 crore towards the Covid-related efforts.

