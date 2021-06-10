TCS AGM: 33,873 cr paid via buyback, dividends in FY21

TCS AGM: ₹33,873 cr paid via buyback, dividends in FY211 min read . 05:07 PM IST
- TCS paid ₹16,000 crore alone via a buyback in FY21
- TCS signed more than $31.6 billion in new contracts in the financial year 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian software company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday said the company paid ₹33,873 crore through dividend and buyback in FY21. TCS paid ₹16,000 crore alone via a buyback.
Indian software company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) on Thursday said the company paid ₹33,873 crore through dividend and buyback in FY21. TCS paid ₹16,000 crore alone via a buyback.
It returned 95% of free cash flow to the shareholders in the last financial year.
It returned 95% of free cash flow to the shareholders in the last financial year.
TCS's total dividend payout was ₹38 per share, including three interim dividends of ₹23 per share, N Chandrasekaran, Company's chairman said in the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.
TCS recorded 17.1% growth in total contracts won in the year, the company's CEO and MD Rajesh Gopinathan said.
Gopinathan said TCS signed more than $31.6 billion in new contracts in the financial year 2021. Besides, 97% of the company's employees continued to do work from home due to the Covid pandemic, he added.
Further, the company said it invested ₹1,912 crore in Research & Innovation in FY21.
TCS also contributed ₹275 crore towards the Covid-related efforts.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!