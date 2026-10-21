TCS, Wipro turn to mid-market clients as AI erodes demand from large customers

Big IT is going small: Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Wipro Ltd are turning to mid-sized clients as artificial intelligence (AI) erodes demand from their Fortune 500 customers, setting the stage for a margin-sapping price war with mid-tier rivals that have long focused on clients with annual revenue of less than $5 billion.
TCS, India's largest information technology (IT) services provider, is looking to sell its offerings to governments, while Wipro, the country’s fourth-largest IT services firm, is targeting smaller companies undertaking broader AI-led technology transformations to grow its business.