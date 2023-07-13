Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has taken a step by implementing a salary hike for its employees, despite the impact it will have on the company's operating margin. TCS CFO Samir Seksaria revealed that the annual salary increase, effective from April 1, would result in a 200-basis-point hit on the operating margin, which currently stands at 23.2%. Nevertheless, India's largest software services exporter is confident that improved efficiencies will help offset this impact.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}