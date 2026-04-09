TCS announces salary hike for employees across all grades starting April 1

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced an annual salary hike or appraisal for its employees across all grades, effective 1 April 2026. The exact salary increment rate has not been disclosed by the company yet.

“We are pleased to implement annual salary increases across all grades effective 1st April," said Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer of the company. He added that in Q4 FY26, TCS continued to invest in a “future-ready” workforce with strong additions across experienced talent and campus hires.

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“Building an AI‑first culture and equipping our people with AI‑ready skills remained a key priority in FY26 and will continue into FY27, as we align closely with our customers’ evolving needs,” Kunnumal noted.

TCS headcount rises marginally TCS, the country's largest software services provider, also reported a marginal increase of around 2,300 in its total employee headcount in Q4 FY26 during the announcement of its financial results on 9 April.

The IT services firm's employee base stood at 584,519 in Q4 FY26, up 0.40% from 582,163 employees recorded in the previous quarter of FY26.

TCS had associates from 149 nationalities in its workforce at the end of Q3 FY26, with women accounting for 35.1% of the total employee base.

Meanwhile, the last twelve months (LTM) voluntary attrition rose marginally by 20 basis points (bps) to 13.7%, according to a CNBC TV-18 report. The figure stood at 13.5% in the quarter ended December 2025.

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Previous hikes given by TCS In September last year, TCS announced rounds of salary hikes with an increment rate set between 4.5% and 7% for the majority of the company's employees after a short period of delayed hike, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, TCS had increased the salaries of its lower- and middle-level employees. The people aware of the development told the news agency that the top performers in the company were given as much as 10% pay hikes.

TCS' financial health On Thursday, the IT services firm reported a 12.2% year-on-year rise in consolidated profit for the January-March quarter of the previous financial year (Q4 FY26) at ₹13,718 crore.

In the same quarter last year, the company's profit stood at ₹12,224 crore, according to its exchange filing. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review rose 9.6% on a year-on-year basis to ₹70,698 crore from ₹64,479 crore in Q4 FY25.

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Sequentially, or quarter-on-quarter, TCS' profit jumped 28.7%, while revenue from operations rose by 5.4%.