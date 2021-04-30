Bengaluru: India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Friday said it has appointed Samir Seksaria as the company’s chief financial officer (CFO), effective 1 May.

Seksaria replaces V. Ramakrishnan (Ramki) who will be retiring from the company, effective 30 April.

Seksaria started his career in TCS in 1999 and spent his early years in consulting assignments involving regulatory compliance and mergers and acquisitions (M&A) spin-offs, among others. He moved to corporate finance in 2004 and played a critical role in the company’s IPO.

TCS has come a long way since the stock was listed at a 27% premium to its issue price of ₹850 on August 25, 2004, recently touching a 52-week high of ₹3,358.80. On Friday, shares of TCS were down 2.4% to close at ₹3038.40 on the BSE.

Prior to being appointed as CFO, he was heading the financial analytics, planning and business finance functions.

“During the past two decades, Samir has played an exemplary role in the company’s financial transformation journey involving simplification, cash management, planning and forecasting, and contract structuring," said Rajesh Gopinathan, CEO & MD, TCS. “We thank Ramki for his invaluable contributions to the organization, and wish him well for the future."





