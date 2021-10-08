Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >TCS approves second interim dividend of 7 per share

TCS approves second interim dividend of 7 per share

TCS
1 min read . 06:56 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The second interim dividend shall be paid on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 to the equity shareholders of the company, TCS said

The board of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has approved a second interim dividend of 7 per equity share for the current financial year. The company made the announcement on Friday while declaring the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

“At the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared a second interim dividend of 7 per Equity Share of 1 each of the company," TCS said in a regulatory filing.

“The second interim dividend shall be paid on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 to the equity shareholders of the company, whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company or in the records of the depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose," the company further added.

TCS reported a consolidated net profit of 9,624 crore for Q2 FY22, an increase of 29 per cent from 7,475 crore clocked in the year-ago period. Its revenue from operations rose 17 per cent to 46,867 crore in the reporting period. It was 40,135 crore in the same quarter last year.

On Friday, TCS scrip gained nearly 1.1 per cent to settle at 3,935 on NSE. Ahead of the results, the stock hit a fresh 52-week and an all-time high of 3,989.9 in intraday trade.

