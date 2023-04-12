TCS attrition continues to lower at 20.1%, net addition of 821 employees in Q4

“As we grow the TCS family, I want to call out the stellar role played by our recruitment team in swiftly scaling up hiring, and onboarding the best available talent, enabling TCS to meet its delivery commitments and capture growth. We are honoring all job offers, and have added 22,600 employees on a net basis in FY 23. During the year, we onboarded over 44K freshers and our highest-ever number of experienced professionals. We also doubled down on organic talent development, obtaining over 53K cloud certifications during the year, bringing the total to over 110K employees certified on hyperscaler platforms. This places us among the top 2 partners for the largest cloud providers." said Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer.