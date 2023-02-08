TCS bags £600mn contract from UK insurance provider
As part of the project, TCS will offer end-to-end customer service digitization for Phoenix, and build self-service tools.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest information technology (IT) services company by market cap, has secured a £600 million digital transformation contract from UK-based insurance and financial services firm, Phoenix Group.
