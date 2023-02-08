TCS bags £600mn contract from UK insurance provider

“We do not see too much cause for concern. It is important to note that we do not expect to see the high deal booking values that we’ve seen in 2021 and early 2022, but the market remains buoyant. There are pockets of slowdown, such as Europe, in 2023 — but, the overall macroeconomic conditions are already improving. For instance, the US reported 2.9% economy growth in the December quarter, so there are positives. This keeps the market resilient," said Chirajeet Sengupta, partner, global technology services at consultancy firm, Everest Group.

