Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) has bagged a contract from Plaza Premium Group (PPG), a Hong Kong-based global airport hospitality services provider, to develop an end-to-end digital platform that will improve customer experience and operational excellence at PPG’s 70 airport locations that serve 20 million passengers annually.

The financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

The long-term partnership focuses on reimagining the end-to-end airport travel experience across three core areas: customer experience, employee experience and operational excellence.

Leveraging its deep domain knowledge of the air transport sector, TCS said it is creating a “first-of-its-kind" customized Passenger Services Technology Platform for PPG. The new platform is aimed at enhancing customer experience by simplifying reservations for various services at PPG’s lounges and other hospitality outlets.

“The platform will integrate into the larger B2B partner ecosystem enabling seamless product offerings, selection and service integration, enhance the airport hospitality experience, and reinvigorate business growth," TCS said in a statement. The platform is expected to be first deployed at Bangalore International Airport Limited in early 2022.

“With the new platform developed by TCS, PPG is better enabled to deliver an outstanding customer experience, receive better business intelligence, and drive growth worldwide. We look forward to growing this partnership further globally," said Girish Ramachandran, president, TCS Asia Pacific.

