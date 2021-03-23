Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd on Tuesday said it has been selected as a strategic partner by leading construction company Skanska to help in its digital transformation.

As part of this multi-year partnership, TCS will leverage its Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) framework to streamline Skanska’s journey to the cloud and help it transition to a more proactive IT model with automated processes, such as a chatbot for support services, TCS said in a statement.

The MFDM framework leverages automation, robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to help enterprises achieve their business outcomes faster by automating repetitive tasks and enabling humans to move up the value chain.

“TCS will also be responsible for the application management of the company’s Oracle Cloud applications across finance, projects, procurement, supply chain, human capital management and analytics planning functions. By moving IT operations to the cloud and driving automation, Skanska’s IT employees will be freed up from routine support activities and can focus on more sophisticated, value-adding tasks," the company said.

“Progressive companies in the construction industry are prioritizing investments in capabilities that enhance their adaptability and resilience and help them deliver superior customer experiences," said Avinash Limaye, regional head, TCS Scandinavia. “This partnership with Skanska marks a new area of growth for TCS in the Nordics. Using our global expertise in the EPC industry and expertise in digital technologies, we will ensure Skanska achieves its long-term strategic objectives."

For over 30 years, TCS has helped develop digital capabilities in some of Sweden’s largest organizations across sectors such as banking, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, and construction.

