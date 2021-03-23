TCS bags digital project from construction company Skanska

“Progressive companies in the construction industry are prioritizing investments in capabilities that enhance their adaptability and resilience and help them deliver superior customer experiences," said Avinash Limaye, regional head, TCS Scandinavia. “This partnership with Skanska marks a new area of growth for TCS in the Nordics. Using our global expertise in the EPC industry and expertise in digital technologies, we will ensure Skanska achieves its long-term strategic objectives."